Tropical storm warning discontinued for B’dos

THE tropical storm warning for Barbados was discontinued this morning.

A release issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services said analysis showed the threat of Tropical Storm Dorian diminished at around 2 am.

Itsaid wind speeds will decrease during the day but the country should still expect moderate rainfall and gusty winds.

The warning for small craft ended at 6 am.