Suspect in death of retired nurse still in custody

Hermina Doughty.

THE man who was caught driving the car of a 71-year-old retired nurse who was found dead on Saturday, is still in police custody assisting with investigations.

Hermina Doughty, was found dead off St Michael’s Road, Tacarigua on Saturday afternoon.

She was last seen leaving her home in Trincity on August 17, but when she did not attend church the next day, relatives became concerned and called the police.

On Friday last week, the man was arrested driving her silver Nissan Wingroad.