St Ann’s escapee still at large

ESCAPED: Rayan Philip Bowen

RAYAN PHILLIP BOWEN, who escaped from the St Ann’s hospital last Friday, is still at large, according to sources at the Prison Service.

Police and prison officers are continuing the search for Bowen, who was serving three months at the hospital for firearms and ammunition possession.

Reports said Bowen was last seen at about 7.30 pm on Thursday, wearing a black and white long-sleeved shirt and black jeans.

At about 4.30 am on Friday, officials made a report to prison officers.

Bowen is about five foot five inches tall, with a light brown complexion and two teardrop tattoos below his left eye. His last known address was Mt Hope Road, Mt Hope.

Prison officials said he was arrested for the arms and ammunition but was serving time at the hospital because it was recommended by a psychiatrist.

Anyone with information on Bowen’s whereabouts can contact 999, 800-TIPS, 482-GARY or the nearest police station.