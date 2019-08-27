Secondary school and beyond

CONGRATULATIONS are certainly in order to all those students who were successful in their CSEC and CAPE examinations and best wishes are extended to them in their future endeavours.

While we celebrate their successes, we must spare a thought for those teachers and parents who would have stood solidly behind them, giving them all the guidance, support and encouragement to enable them to excel and achieve success. They will all confirm that the success achieved is the result of hard work, perseverance and determination. The success achieved at these examinations will represent a significant milestone in their lives and to a large extent determine the careers they embark upon.

While some may enter the field of work owing to their economic circumstances, it is hoped they will recognise that education is a life-long process and that the quest for knowledge must never end. Training, retraining and upskilling have become the new norm in order to remain employable.

Advances in technology have and continue to create new jobs and the pursuit of unorthodox and self-directed training is sometimes necessary to capitalise on these new opportunities. In this scenario, self-motivation and ambition become the driving force to success. The existence of opportunities is as good as one’s ability to capitalise on them.

Unfortunately, given the current highly competitive status of the job market, the quest for employment may prove to be a daunting task for many. This will be further compounded by the fact that academic qualifications alone may not always be sufficient to fill positions.

Many employers have lamented the mismatch between what is offered in schools and the realities of the job market. In such circumstances, prospective employees may find that they may have to undergo periods of internship and mentoring before they are deemed suitably qualified to fill positions.

What many secondary school graduates will ultimately realise is that academic certification is merely the first step in the process of making oneself employable and the various internship programmes available may prove to be quite useful in this regard.

Fortunately, secondary school graduates can access a diversity of skills development programmes offered by many state agencies, most of which are free of charge, with some even offering stipends to encourage enrolment. Many of these programmes have minimal entry requirements and are tailored to meet the specific needs of employers or enable people to pursue their entrepreneurial spirit.

Those who are in more fortunate positions may choose to pursue tertiary-level education. One of the biggest challenges many such people confront is deciding on career paths. Fortunately, again, there is a wide range of career options and tertiary-level institutions to choose from, most of which are free to nationals.

Students are thus strongly advised to carefully study the options, consult with knowledgeable people and reflect on their passions before enrolling in tertiary-level programmes. Too often, students complete degrees and diplomas and then realise that this is not really what they wanted to do.

In many instances parents exert undue pressure on students to pursue tertiary-level programmes without regard to the desires of the child. This is often the case with high achievers who lack the maturity to make informed career choices despite their capacity to excel academically.

Given the significant cost to the State to fund tertiary education, it is important that students make informed career choices so that upon completion of their respective programmes they are able to apply their expertise to add value to the economy.

Students are thus well advised to hold off on tertiary-level studies if they are unsure of their career preferences. As a country, our investment in education and human capital development over the years has been significant and young people can now benefit from a multiplicity of tertiary-level programmes that are offered at significant cost to the State. It is imperative that these privileges are not taken for granted nor are they to be abused.

More importantly, young people must also recognise the importance of giving back to the society and see their educational opportunities and advances as a means by which their future prospects are enhanced while at the same time they are endowed with the means by which they can contribute to the building of a better society.

The future of our country lies in the capacity of our school graduates to apply their knowledge, skills and competencies to enhance our quality of life in a sustainable manner. Our school graduates must never loose sight of this responsibility.