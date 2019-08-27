Scammed by a woman ofthe church

THE EDITOR: An elderly woman who held a position in the church that I attended in the East told me she was in distress and asked if I could lend her a huge amount of money, agreeing to repay me in two months from her NIS pension and her part-time job.

Believing her as she was a senior member of the church, I went to my credit union, obtained a loan and assisted her with a portion, believing I was helping an elderly person in distress.

After about seven months there has been no payments by her, no communication and I have to repay the loan with interest. So I decided to expose this injustice. I have since left the church.

After speaking out I was reliably informed that the woman had done the same thing to others to maintain her gambling addiction.

However, she was exposed after she and thousands of dollars entrusted to her from a money-raising event held by the church disappeared. Now she cannot return to the church.

I urge people to be careful as this woman may very well be seeking out another church to continue her deceit. I and many others got caught but I hope this letter alerts others to be careful and don’t lend their hard-earned money to people posing as being godly but who are out to scam them.

VERONA SADIFORD

Mt Hope