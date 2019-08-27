Sando Giants top Ascension league After Deportivo Point Fortin handed first defeat

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers FC's Kadeem Corbin runs with the ball during the Ascension Invitational Tournament match against Cunupia FC at the La Horquetta Recreation Grounds,Arima, on Saturday.

NARISSA FRASER

THE SAN Fernando Giants now top Division Two of the Ascension Invitational Tournament after Deportivo Point Fortin’s unbeaten run came to an end.

Deportivo suffered their first defeat of the season after six matches, losing 3-2 to Police FC at the Larry Gomes Stadium, on Saturday. On Sunday, the Giants took advantage of the then leaders dropping points, squashing Bethel United 5-2 to remain unbeaten.

Deportivo are now in second place of the Division Two table with 16 points, while the Giants have 19.

Also, on Sunday, in Division Two action, Erin FC defeated Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 1-0.

In Division One fixtures, Club Sando FC were beaten 4-3 by fellow TT Pro-League club San Juan Jabloteh, and Prison Service FC won their game against Queen’s Park 1-0.

Defence Force and Morvant Caledonia AIA maintained their unbeaten runs, winning their respective Division One games on Saturday. Defence Force trounced Police FC 3-1 while Caledonia defeated Matura ReUnited 5-1. Defence Force led Division One with 19 points and Caledonia have 18, with a game in hand.

Four other matches were played on Saturday. Crisis continued for Marabella Family Crisis Centre who were handed their seventh consecutive loss as they faced Club Sando Uprising Youths, who won 4-0.

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers continued their winning ways, defeating Cunupia FC 4-1, and Moruga FC lost 2-0 to Caroni’s Harlem Strikers.

On Friday, FC Santa Rosa defeated Guaya FC 3-1 at the Arima Velodrome.

The league continues this evening as the Rangers face Guaya FC, at 6 pm, at the La Horquetta Recreational Ground.

Queen’s Park will go up against San Juan Jabloteh at 4 pm tomorrow at the St Mary’s College Ground.