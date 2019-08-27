Rowley denies ordering firing of East Indians from SSA

Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister has denied allegations that he instructed anyone to fire officers of the Strategic Sevices Agency (SSA) on the basis of their ethnicity.

Former director of intelligence at the SSA Carlton Dennie charged on a UNC Monday Night Forum platform in Debe that he was fired in 2015 after he refused instructions to “fire all East Indians" from the agency

This morning Rowley waded into Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, accusing her of seeking out people like Dennie, “to put him on a UNC platform to lie on the PM to create racial strife and racial discord in TT.”

Dennie brought action against former national security minister Edmund Dillon for wrongful termination after 19 years’ service, and won the matter in 2018.

He told UNC supporters, “After this Rowley PNM fired the legitimate director of the SSA in 2015 and replaced him with the illegal interim director, I was the person they asked to fire all the East Indians in the SSA and I told them, ‘No, I am not doing that.”

Dennie a former soldier and constituent of Point Fortin, said, “This made the daily newspaper. I reminded Rowley and the then minister of national security in this country every creed and race must find an equal place. Our national anthem tells us 'side by side we stand' and I told them. ‘No, I am not firing any Indians.'”

Rowley dismissed Dennie’s statement as “an unvarnished lie.”

“The statements he made on the UNC platform, that I give him instructions to do anything, is nothing but an unvarnished lie. To go on a UNC platform and say he was asked to fire people was nothing but a foolish lie.”

Rowley said, “I have never, in my capacity as PM, spoken to Mr Dennie in any capacity – not on the phone, not in writing, not face to face.

“I don’t know the man.”

Rowley said Dennie was never in a position of authority to hire or fire anyone, as the only person with the authority to recruit or dismiss was the director of the SSA, which he was not.

Dennie also criticised Dillon, saying, “his tenure as national security minister was a total disaster, presiding over a country where the murder rate went up and the detection went down, while Dillon kept mumbling and fumbling.”

He also described Rowley as the worst prime minister.