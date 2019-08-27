Rivas returns to TT for WBC heavyweight title

US-based TT boxer Lorissa Rivas.

US-based TT veteran fighter Lorissa Rivas (9-3-0) is set for a long-awaited return to TT for an historic World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight world title fight against Canada’s Annie Mazerolle, on September 28, at the Central Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Chaguanas.

The WBC is one of four major organisations, which sanction world championship boxing bouts, and while there have been other WBC fights held locally, it will be the first time a male or female WBC heavyweight fight is staged in the country. The card is also set to feature a Royal Boxing Organisation (RBO) lightweight title fight between highly-rated TT fighter Prince-Lee Isidore (17-3-1), who will take on Emmanuel Herrera (7-7-0) of Mexico. Isidore was carded to face Herrera on June 29, but the fight was postponed after the latter suffered a hand injury during training.

Promoter Boxu Potts, speaking on Rivas’s return, said he expects her to win by knock-out and move on to another WBC world title.

“...She’s bigger, she’s stronger, she’s faster, she’s much better, and she is being trained by the same people that trained Floyd Mayweather,” Potts said, adding that the 37-year-old’s technique will not be in short supply.

He said Rivas has the luxury of making super middle, light heavy and heavy.

“Therefore,” he said, “when you hold the heavyweight title, that’s what you call the title of titles.”

Potts announced that if Rivas were to win her bout, she will face American Claressa Shields (9-0-0) for the WBC super middleweight title.

For now, however, Rivas’s full attention will remain on her Canadian opponent, who will contest her third match since breaking her ankle in June, 2018. She won her last two matches by unanimous decision.

While Rivas is preparing to face Mazerolle, Potts, also has an eye on Shields, who he said has wrongly claimed to be the greatest female boxer of all time.

“I think you are pushing it a little too far,” he said, addressing Shields.

“...The undisputed, best female fighter of all time (is) Jizelle Salandy. The last time I checked, she is the eternal champion of the WBC. That is an accolade you may never get. You have crossed a line by putting yourself in the same path of greatness as Jizelle.

“Lorissa is going to knock you out and bring back that fame and glory to TT, thinking you can overstep your boundaries with the self-proclaimed best female fighter of all time.”

On the undercard, Yuray Cisnero Precal will meet Aaron Williams, with Kevon Diaz taking on Leon Dover, and Joel McRea facing Nigel Edwards. Veteran Kerston Manswell will meet Elvis de Jesus Garcia in the other match.