Prison officials still awaiting feedback on escape

PRISON OFFICIALS are still awaiting feedback from the disciplinary department of the Prison Service, to determine what charges, if any, prison officers could face in the aftermath of the May 15 jail break.

Eight inmates from the remand yard at Golden Grove escaped and led police on a chase for about ten days.

Speaking to Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Dane Clarke, Newsday was told the disciplinary department was still mulling over a report on the escape.

An investigation was initiated days after the escape was discovered in May and was completed about a month and a half later.

The disciplinary department is expected to provide prison officials with suggestions on what charges could be laid against prison officers who were on shift during the escape.

On May 15 the eight prisoners – Stefon Austin, Joshua Janet, Mikhale Mohammed, Brent Johnson, Atiba Sealy Kerry Valentino, Michael Findley and Olatunji Denbow – took advantage of poor lighting at the Remand Yard in Arouca.

There were special arrangements for them, as they were all practising Muslims, so that when they prepared for prayers they would not disturb other inmates.

According to reports, the eight men fitted through a narrow hole in their cell to escape.

Five were recaptured hours after their escape was discovered. A sixth was captured the following day.

The final two escapees were caught about ten days later, in a house at Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche, by the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and the Defence Force.