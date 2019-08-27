President takes issue with variation of anthem

President Paula-Mae Weekes

President of the Republic of TT Paula-Mae Weekes has taken issue with the way the national anthem was sung at the closing ceremony of Carifesta on Sunday evening.

She described the rendition as unacceptable, adding: “The National Anthem must be sung in its original music; no introduction or coda can be added or other artistic licence taken in its rendition. The offence is compounded when it occurs at an official function, as was the closing ceremony of Carifesta XIV.”

The President added: “Our National Anthem, like our National Flag and Coat of Arms, identifies us as a nation and must at all times be accorded the utmost respect.”

Producer of the event Davlin Thomas, who is CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority, in an immediate response, said he will be advised for the future.

He said: “I acquiesce to the wisdom of the President of TT and I will take an appropriate action in my future endeavours.”

The closing ceremony took place at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah.

Danielle Williams, who sang the anthem, is a mezzo soprano. She has an artist diploma in music performance from the University of TT, and completed advanced artistic training at a Swedish opera studio. She’s also done advanced studies in biochemistry and nutritional sciences, with a view to a medical career.

She could not be reached for a response.

The "aberration" aside, Weekes said TT will long remember Carifesta XIV as a manifestation ofCaribbean talent, unity and pride. Well done!

She sent her gratitude and congratulations to the organisers, participants, visitors and general public whose respective contributions ensured a "successful and praiseworthy" event between August 16 and 25.

Weekes said: “We discovered, or were reminded of, the things that bind us and the possibilities that exist, through culture, for harmony among nations.

“Twenty-four contingents, cultural ambassadors of their respective countries, created a festival that portrayed our shared rich cultural heritage.”