Policeman robbed, beaten in Malabar

File photo.

A bandit beat a police inspector and robbed him of his Toyota Corolla car, earlier this morning in Malabar.

Police said the officer was walking towards his car, which was parked along Roland Cleveland Road, Malabar, at around 3.35 am when a man attacked him from behind.

The man hit him once at the side of his face then got into the car and drove off.

The officer went to the Malabar Police Station where he made a report.

He then went to the Arima Hospital and was treated.