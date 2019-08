Police visit PSA headquarters

PSA president Watson Duke PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

OFFICERS of the Police Special Branch visited the Public Services Association (PSA) building, on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, yesterday. But they left after spending less than an hour inside.

Newsday understands that police went to the building just before 4 pm but left shortly after.

Attempts by Newsday to contact PSA leader Watson Duke for comment were futile as calls made to his cellphone went unanswered.