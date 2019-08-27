Police kill Longdenville man

A man was shot and killed during a shoot-out with police early this morning in Longdenville.

The shooting comes less than a fortnight after the shooting death of Rochyon King Ashterman and Kristan Kerry Serries, who were killed by SORT officers in Santa Cruz.

Sources say police were on patrol on Scott Trace, Longdenville, during anexercise which went from 9 pm on Monday to 4 am on Tuesday. At about 3.30 am they came under fire.

Police returned fire and shot Malcolm Charles, 26, from Scott Trace, several times.

Police found him with gunshot wounds in a house. They took him to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police also found a Berretta 9 mm pistol and eight rounds of 9 mm ammunition near him. Police sources say Charles was a known drug offender.