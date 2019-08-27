Police come to our rescue

THE EDITOR: My gratitude to two police officers whose kindness and conduct exemplify the motto of our service – “To Protect and Serve.”

My daughter and her friend were on their way to San Fernando on August 11 when they got a flat tyre. It was after midnight on Saddle Road in the vicinity of Grace Gardens, Santa Cruz.

I was concerned for their safety having regard to the crime situation. We were attempting to remove the tyre when the officers pulled up in a marked vehicle. They identified themselves as Cpl Calliste and PC Warden of the Blanchisseuse Police Station.

The comfort they provided by their presence would have been sufficient for me. However, the officers observed that we were having difficulty changing the tyre. Without being asked, they took over the operation, changing the tyre and staying with us until we were ready to leave.

Thank you Cpl Calliste and PC Warden. Your willingness to go above and beyond the call of your duty has provided me and my family with a renewed respect and appreciation for the police.

RAJENDRA NARINE

Santa Cruz