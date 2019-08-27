PM denies SSA allegations

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister categorically rejected former Strategic Services Agency (SSA) officer Carlton Dennie's allegations that he instructed him to fire East Indians who were employed at the SSA. Dr Rowley was responding to statements made by Dennie at a UNC public meeting in Debe on Monday night. "This is a categorical lie," Rowley told reporters at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre on Tuesday.

He explained that only the SSA Director attends National Security Council (NSC). As a junior SSA officer, Rowley said Dennie never attended any NSC meetings nor did he communicate with him in person, by phone call or by letter. Checks of all national security records, Rowley continued, confirm this. He disclosed that Dennie has questions to answer. Referring to excerpts from a national security document from October 2009, Rowley said Dennie was faces charges of insubordination, task avoidance and inciteful and disruptive behaviour.

He disclosed another document from September 2012, said Dennie and another officer were being investigated for the removal of servers and other computer equipment from a secure location at the Piarco International Airport. Rowley questioned whether then NSC chairman and prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was aware of this, when she brought Dennie to speak at the UNC's meeting on Monday.

Rowley said he had to respond quickly because the allegations made by Dennie had the potential to tear the country's social fabric. He also said this showed a desperation by Persad-Bissessar and the UNC to try to divide TT into racial camps in order to get back into government. Rowley called upon all citizens to condemn the actions of the UNC.