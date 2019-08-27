No autopsy on Alistra yet

Alistra Mack-Kampo

FAMILY MEMBERS of Alistra Mack-Kampo, the 39-year-old woman who was killed by an 18-year-old male relative, may have to wait an extra day to find out the cause of her death, as pathologists have once again postponed the autopsy.

Relatives told Newsday they could not continue with the proceedings to lay her to rest, as staff at the Forensic Science Centre in St James had to hold Kampo’s body one more day.

They said the autopsy was pushed back to yesterday because the body arrived at Forensics too late.

Yesterday they were turned away once again. They did not say exactly why pathologists asked relatives to come again today.

According to reports, on Sunday night, a family member walked in on the 18-year-old male relative attacking Kampo, who was four months pregnant, at her Cunupia home. When the relative raised an alarm, the male relative turned on her, stabbing her in the neck and head.

Kampo died, but the other relative was taken to hospital, treated and discharged.