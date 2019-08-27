Moonilal warns of arrests of religious leaders, political opponents

MP for Oropouche East Roodal Moonilal.

After the detention of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) minority leader Watson Duke by the police for questioning, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal is warning that more arrests are to come.

“I warn you, watch for arrests of religious leaders, political opponents,” Moonilal told a packed audience at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday night forum at the Debe High School.

He said this was a sign of a totalitarian government.

“As I speak to you now, trade union leader and minority leader in the THA Watson Duke is being questioned by the police.”

Duke was reportedly questioned by the police on Monday for public statements he made some time ago.

“Today, tomorrow, he could be charged for making statements,” Moonilal said hours after his detention.

“Understand what is happening here. Persons who make statements about what is happening here, now face persecution on charges of sedition and treason and all type of things.

“This is the work of dictatorship. I warn you about that tonight.”

He said for the past four years in the Parliament, government MP’s have heaped scorn on the Opposition MP’s, pointing fingers, accusing them of corruption and telling them they will be locked up.

“For four years they criminalise us and demonise us, pointing fingers across the parliamentary floor to the UNC.

“But while they were looking across the room, they were not looking behind them,” he said in reference to one of their own MP’s former minister and deputy political leader Marlene McDonald’s arrest and charge.

He said the Prime Minister, as head of the National Security Council, claimed he did not know McDonald was going to be arrested, “but he know how much UNC people to be arrested. Watch then now for locking up opposition figures, religious leaders and trade union leaders who stand up to the dictatorship.”

Moonilal said the upcoming local and general elections, “will be the most important elections you will ever face. If the worst nightmare is to occur and Keith Rowley goes back into office, this country will go back to 1962 and before.

“They will completely destroy everything,” Moonilal said.