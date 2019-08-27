‘Money will not win an election’ Kamla learns from her mistake

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the UNC's Monday Night Forum Debe High School, Debe. JEFF K MAYERS

“MONEY will not win an election,” Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar told hopeful candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

She admitted to her supports at the UNC Monday Night Forum at Debe High School that mistakes were made in 2015, when the party relied on the “airwaves” – radio and television advertisements – spending money it did not have, to reach the voters.

She vowed it was a mistake the UNC would never make again.

Instead, she told the 55 candidates introduced for 11 regional corporations on Monday night and the 51 announced a week ago at the party’s congress, “Do not sit in your house, do not sit in rum shops – get out there.”

The former prime minister told candidates they need to get their boots on the ground, meet and greet people and not depend on money to run fete matches or competitions to win votes.

“Take that out of your thoughts now, because you will lose if you pick up this mentality that you must share money.

“Money will not win an election. I am telling you from the experiences in 2015.

“In 2015 we were on the airwaves, in the air campaign on radio and television, and in 2015, after that defeat – cooked or not cooked – at the polls, I came to you and asked for your support to be your leader again. I came on the ground.”

Persad-Bissessar also used the opportunity to welcome a new member of the party, “the daughter of MP Barry Padarath, Sejal Padarath. We now have a little baby to welcome into our family. Thank you, Barry.”

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC had screened candidates for 11 of the 14 regional corporations and by the end of the month, the process would be completed.

She said the response had been so overwhelming that the party had to ask prospective candidates to come back a second time for screening, “because so many good people, young people, educated people, a diverse crop of candidates are coming forward.

“The decisions are not easy, they hurt sometimes when one has to choose one over another, but it must be done.”

She called on those who were not selected to stay united, promising, “There is a space and place for everyone at the table of the rising sun.”