McDonald: ‘It is business as usual’

Marlene McDonald

A HIGH-SPIRITED Marlene McDonald, MP for Port of Spain South, says it is business as usual for her in spite of recent legal and medical problems.

Speaking from her constituency office on Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain, earlier, McDonald told Newsday she was “feeling excellent” as she continues to do the business of her constituency.

While she could not comment on her current legal issues, McDonald told Newsday she is focusing on continuing to serve her constituents, in accordance with the oath she took when she came into office in 2007.

“I took an oath, and that was to take care of my constituency and to improve their way of life. You can ask any one of my constituents: every month there is an activity of some sort. It's business as usual, I know how to deal with my constituents,” McDonald said.

She said she was preparing for a book-bag distribution on Friday.

McDonald posted $2 million bail after she was charged, along with her partner Michael Carew, Victor McEachrane and Edgar Zephyrine, with attempting to defraud the government by procuring funds in 2010 for Carew's Calabar Foundation, which was identified as a charity group.

After her arrest she was warded at the St Clair Medical Complex for almost a week, and was discharged on August 15, right before facing a Port of Spain magistrate to answer to her charges.

She was fired as a government minister and PNM deputy political leader.

Her case was adjourned to September 9.