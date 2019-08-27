Make Maracas trip pleasant

THE EDITOR: I had the pleasure of treating some family and friends from abroad to a trip to Maracas. The trip started well until our entry to the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The unkept median, the miles of unrepaired cable barriers and the general lawlessness of some drivers left much to be desired and much upon which to ponder. Are the police zones still in effect?

The drive through Santa Cruz admiring the scenic beauty was quite refreshing but one could not help but become a bit nervous because of the mainly narrow road and uncut sidewalks.

If it is that Maracas is touted as our signature beach why is the road to get there so unkept? Isn’t there a Cepep gang around that can be given the responsibility to maintain that stretch of road? Is that the condition we wish to expose to tourists?

I mention the above in the context of our priorities. Money can be found to do extraneous activities that do not impact positively on our daily lives but the bare necessities are starved of funds.

Better can be done and I call on the relevant authorities to do the right thing or am I just a voice in the wilderness?

SAHADEO RAGOONANAN

via e-mail