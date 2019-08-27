Kidnapping witness killed, man’s body found on foreshore

SHOT DEAD: Jahway Adams

A man believed to be a witness in a kidnapping case was shot dead at his Caura home on Sunday night. His girlfriend was also wounded in the incident.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Jahway Adams originally from Tunapuna.

Police said residents of Upper Caura Royal Road heard gunshots at about 10 pm. When they checked, they found Adams dead and his girlfriend bleeding from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where she remained in a serious condition up to press time.

In an unrelated incident, a man who was found dead on the Audrey Jeffers Highway on Monday morning has been identified as Randy Scott of Ravine Road, Petit Valley.

At about 4 am, police got information that the body of a man was found on the highway. When they got there, they found Scott’s body. He had been shot multiple times.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.