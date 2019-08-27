Help find missing Chino

MISSING: This dog, Chino, went missing last week around the Mt Irvine area.

ELSPETH DUNCAN

Chino and Trojan, two deeply loved and well cared for dogs, are ordinarily at home, running free within boundaries made possible by SportDOG invisible fence collars. On three occasions they have slipped through the gate and gone trotting on the Mount Irvine Golf Course, but always returned together. Even if for some reason they had not returned, GPS devices were in place to ensure that their owner, Abdallah Chadband (or “Chad” as he is commonly known), could easily locate them.

However, as Murphy’s Law would have it, on the afternoon of August 1, 2019, Chino and Trojan left home without their collars, which Chad had removed for charging. Trojan eventually returned without Chino – an odd occurrence since Chino, the Alpha male, would usually lead the way.

Understandably concerned, Chad began searching the area for his pet, to no avail. As days passed without a return, Chad began to fear that hunters who frequent the area had captured his pet.

Efforts to find his "doggo" (as he fondly calls his dogs) took up much of his free time.

“I have walked physically, sought help from friends and family, I still search twice a day – 6 am and 5 pm, Facebook posts with his picture shared on varying public and personal pages and searched with Trojan many occasions. Any suggestion I get that might work, I get on it as soon as I can,” he said.

In Tobago, many homes have no fences – far less electronic ones. As a result, many unconfined dogs wander the streets, away from home, often without collars, appearing to be homeless from the perspective of the average observer. Such dogs are generally accustomed to the ways of the roads and are able to deal with traffic.

Dogs like Chino, kept safe within the home environment, do not always have that road sense, yet another reason for his owner to worry about him.

“The dogs are well taken care of,” Chad said. “I don’t believe in not giving any pet under my care less than the best. They receive house visits regularly from the TTSPCA (TT Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) vets who do an amazing job. All the dogs are in top shape – three in total. They are fed Purina Proplan Savor Shredded Blend Dog Food with a varying selection of treats in between. They respond to all the recommended commands – sit, heel, up, come and no.”

The following reveals how this special bond began and why it is important for Chino to be reunited with his family.

In January 2018, Chad visited the TTSPCA Tobago animal shelter, intending to adopt a dog “to be around the yard” at his new residence.

Despite having many dogs to choose from, he was unable to resist the charms of Chino, a short, animated, vocal dog, who clearly saw the male visitor as his potential ticket to a new home.

“He was already displaying that he was well trained outside of his holding bay area,” Chad said. “I wanted a dog to serve as a yard 'general' and also as a pet. Chino had unique features and from the get-go showed that he was emotionally intelligent as well as otherwise."

Opting to keep the shelter name, Chino, he took the dog home, initially only intending to have him as a canine presence to provide alerts in the event of intrusion. However, the personable Chino soon became much more than that. He became a beloved family member and companion.

“He has shown he is willing to step in with his little self to defend those he cares about,” Chad said with pride. “And he is sharp, almost always wearing a broad smile – the most loving doggo you will ever meet. I don’t think there’s a doggo in the world quite like him.”

In addition to ensuring that the home was safe, Chino took on the job of "training" his little (big) Doberman brother, Trojan, helping him to understand the rules of the household.

Reminiscent of Napoleon Bonaparte who at 5 foot 2 inches in height was a powerful leader and military genius, the diminutive Chino ensured that everyone knew his status – thorough-bred Doberman Trojan included. Despite being much bigger than his "brother by another mother," Trojan had no choice but to accept that Chino was the official general of the premises.

Despite his protective instincts and behaviour, Chino was friendly with anyone he came to know closely.

“He is probably the most likeable dog you will ever find,” Chad said. “Playful, energetic, aware of circumstance and well-behaved.”

As someone very well attuned to the nature of canines, the animal lover speaks highly of dogs and the value of having quality relationships with them:

“Dogs are very smart, emotionally intelligent and loving animals. A dog, I figure, is the only animal on the planet that would put the well-being of his/her owner before itself. Once treated with kindness, a doggo will convert anyone who hasn’t truly accepted that dogs are special into a believer. In the times we live in, I’d advise everyone to adopt a doggo. They’ll do more than just protect you and your premises.”

As Chad, friends, family and strangers (myself included) continue to search for Chino, his grieving owner expresses a public hope:

“Please treat him with the kindness he deserves. He is a great doggo. Also, I’m sure he misses his home. I’m imploring anyone who has seen him or has him to contact me and I’ll be on spot in quick time to get him. Alternately, if anyone is in possession of him and doesn’t want to make contact, please drop him off at the TTSPCA shelter in Bacolet (639-2567). I’ll go and get him.”

Please store Chad’s number on your phone under “Lost Dog”. At the first sighting of Chino or, if you already know where he is, please call 689-2504 or leave a SMS/WhatsApp message.

Let us hope that Chad’s heartfelt words soon come true: “Chino, hurry up and return home.”