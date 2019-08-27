Griffith knocks Moonilal’s remarks on police persecution

File Photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith Photo by Sureash Cholai

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith this afternoon denied remarks by Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal suggesting the police were being used to persecute critics of the government, according to a media release.

Describing Moonilal's remarks as "reckless and irresponsible," Griffith said the police could not be directed or manipulated by any political party to engage in any wrongdoing.

Citing his own experience as a member of a past government, Griffith said he could not be influenced, manipulated or directed by any third party and would not allow the police to be used in such a manner.

He said while the police were not a tool of the government to quiet critics, the public should also observe the law and refrain from encouraging illegal activities.

"The TTPS is not and would not be used by any political party, but would act in accordance with its roles and functions to enforce the law," he said.

"People cannot break the law and then try to justify it by accusing the police of witch-hunting."