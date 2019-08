Grande teens held with bullets

Sixteen rounds of .38 ammunition were confiscated in Coalmine, Sangre Grande, on Monday afternoon. Two teenagers ages, 14 and 16 were held in relation to the find. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Police arrested two Sangre Grande teenagers after finding them with 16 rounds of ammunition on Monday afternoon.

A tipster told the Eastern Division Special Operations Unit there was ammunition hidden in a house in Coalmine, Sangre Grande.

At around 5.45 pm, police searched the house, found the bullets and arrested the two boys, aged 14 and 16.

Snr Supt Andy Belfon supervised the exercise.

More as it becomes available.