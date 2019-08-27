Gold for Stewart at Parapan Am discus final

Team TTO's Akeem Stewart.

TT PARALYMPIC gold medallist Akeem Stewart copped gold in the men's discus final at the 2019 Parapan America Games in Lima, Peru moments ago.

He threw a season's best and Parapan world record of 63.70 metres, while US' Jeremy Campbell placed second with a personal record of 62.92m. Gerdan Fonseca, of Cuba, placed third with a season's best of 44.34.

This is Stewart's third Parapan Am gold medal as he also won gold in the men's discus and javelin events at the 2015 Games in Toronto, Canada, becoming TT's first-ever Parapan Am champion.

He also won gold in the men's javelin throw and silver in men's discus throw at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.