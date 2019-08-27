Fun-Tastic spelling bee gets children buzzing

Farouk Yathali, left, manager and owner of Yats Marketing, presents Ezekiel Reid with a cellphone for winning the 9-13 category of the spelling bee competition.

The spelling bee competition was one of the highlights of the recently-concluded Fun-Tastic Summer Camp.

Organised by Barbara Baynes, the camp, which catered to children between the ages of three and 12, was held from July 10 to August 16 at the Mt Pleasant Pre-school and Mt Pleasant community centre.

The camp featured a talent show, wildlife exhibition, kite-flying, field trips, nature walks and a host of sporting activities.

The camp, which celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, also featured sessions by the TT Fire Service and the police K9 Unit.

There were prizes for the spelling bee competition, including tablets and a cellphone.

The winners were K-Cey Reid (5-6 age group), Arianna Charles (7-8) and Ezekiel Reid (9-13).