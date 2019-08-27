Ex-WI manager calls for changes for 2nd Test

Former West Indies and TT manager Omar Khan.

OMAR KHAN, former manager of the TT and West Indies cricket teams, is calling for changes to be made to the WI team ahead of the second Test against India, at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica which bowls off on Friday.

India hammered the West Indies by 318 runs, on Sunday, in the first Test, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – which was India’s biggest away win, by runs, in Test cricket.

Asked if the selectors may change the starting XI for the second Test, Khan, in an interview yesterday, replied, “I think they have to. During the (first Test), Shannon Gabriel was in-and-out of the field. Is he fully fit? Miguel Cummins, in the second innings, he couldn’t bowl. We need fit players and who can last the five days.”

He continued, “Are our players fully fit to last the five days? It doesn’t seem so. We always have issues with players breaking down.

“I would have thought that, this being the start of the World Test Championship, we would have been more hyped up, but we’re not seeing that.”

About the squad chosen for the first Test, Khan said, “I was disappointed with Rahkeem Cornwall not being on the starting XI. We used (Roston) Chase as our main spinner. Let’s face it, all international teams have a main spinner, a wicket-taking option. We can’t be using a part-time spinner and hoping that (he can be effective).

“I want to know what happened to (Devendra) Bishoo, why he’s not being part of the set-up? Kemar Roach bowled his heart out. I don’t see why Sheldon Cottrell cannot be given (another) opportunity at Test level. He did well in the ODIs. Let’s look at options, let’s look at what we have.”

There is debate about the suitability of Jason Holder as captain, but Khan remains confident in the all-rounder, at least at the Test level.

“Holder is a very intelligent man,” Khan said. “In all fairness to him, he can only get the results from the players around (him). As captain, I think he’s been doing a fairly good job. He’s holding his own and doing his part. I would not be too critical of Jason Holder.

“He has matured, he has become a good captain. We just need to continue building with him because we don’t have many options in terms of captaincy material at this point in time.”