Digicel shortlisted for international award

DIGICEL has been shortlisted four times in three categories at the World Communications Awards, which take place in London, England, on October 30.

In a release, Digicel said its Dominica CEO Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste was shortlisted in the Women in Telecoms category for her phenomenal work and leadership in the aftermath of category five Hurricane Maria, which ravaged Dominica in 2017.

Digicel also scored a shortlisting in the best operator in an emerging market category for its work to connect the unconnected in Papua New Guinea.

The company was also shortlisted twice in the social contribution category, both for its groundbreaking Mon Cash mobile money programme in Haiti and its education project work through the Digicel Foundation in Papua New Guinea.

Digicel Group CEO Jean-Yves Charlier said, “All across the globe, the phenomenal people who make up the Digicel family are doing amazing and transformational work to bring the benefits of digital connectivity to as many people as possible.” Charlier said it is important to Digicel to help create a world where no one is left behind.

This is being done through the work of the Digicel Foundation and Charlier thanked the awards judging panel for recognising Digicel’s efforts. He said the acknowledgement was fantastic and motivating to all members of the Digicel family.

The Digicel Group operates in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific.

Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and TT which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.