Criticismsof publicservants byPM fitting

THE EDITOR: The negative criticisms by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley are indeed appropriate, as they bring national attention to the lost sense of moral responsibility displayed by many public service employees to conduct the Government’s business.

It is likely that such unwarranted behaviour could be misconstrued as a reflection of his Government’s human vision.

Even when one might praise one in five people one meets in conducting transactions, it is difficult for a complainant to assume that any department, in general, can provide customer satisfaction.

Public service employees rule without empathy. As a result, this errant behaviour has an impact on a citizen’s sense of belonging.

Therefore we bear the brunt of this exhibition of power and in defeat we utter “what we go do.” It has become mandatory for subversive behaviour in the public service to be treated.

I think that in this era where a crisis of values prevails, responsibility has been diminished as a social characteristic. Hence, employee training in the principle of “collectivism” is indicated.

We need, if there is none, learning/teaching arenas where people can be encouraged to be active in materialising the golden rule: “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Therefore, it requires responsibility by unions to regard the picture honestly and collaborate with the Government so that prime ministers would find no reason to criticise.

DR YVONNE BOBB-SMITH

Port of Spain