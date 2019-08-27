Cops search for conwoman

SAN Fernando police are searching for a woman who purported to be employed with a television station and stole $300 from the wallet of a print shop owner. She also stole three t-shirts and two pairs of pants from the business place.

Police said based on the woman’s description, she is believed to be from west Trinidad and has a history of committing similar offences.

According to the report, the woman walked into Offbeat print shop at St James Street in San Fernando saying she was employed with the media house and in charge of a promotion. She claimed to be interested in wanting 200 shirts printed as well as flyers.

At the time, there were other customers in the store. The owner reported to police that the woman began chit-chatting saying the ceiling of her home at Westmoorings had collapsed. The woman also claimed she was having trouble with her car in a nearby car park but needed $60 to fix it. Busy with other customers, the owner made nothing of the woman’s issues.

The woman left to check on the car and returned a few times, each time with an energy drink. The woman also asked to use the washroom.

Shortly before 5 pm when the owners were preparing to close the shop, they realised the money was missing as well as the items. They checked and realised the woman stole the items. In the woman’s haste to leave, she forgot a bag with items including a prescription.

San Fernando CID is investigating.