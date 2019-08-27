Carifesta contingents get extra time in TT

A dance celebrating the Caribbean at the Spirit of the Wild Oceans, Carifesta opening ceremony, Queen's Park Savannah Port of Spain on August 16. PHOTO BY MARIA NUNES

Some Carifesta contingents got to spend extra time in TT, since their original flights were cancelled because of the passage of Tropical Storm Dorian over Barbados and St Lucia.

The St Lucia contingent, which was scheduled to leave Port of Spain on Tuesday, had to stay a day longer than planned, or in some cases two days, as British Airways had cancelled their flights.

Writer John Robert Lee, a member of the 80-man contingent, said his government was absorbing the additional expenses for the extra stay.

Caribbean Airlines also issued an advisory on flights for yesterday.

BW 412 (PoS to Barbados), BW 413 (Barbados to PoS) and BW 414 (Barbados to PoS) were all cancelled on Monday, but passengers were accommodated yesterday aboard BW 3400 (Barbados to PoS), which departed at 11 pm.

On Tuesday morning BW 3401 PoS to Barbados departed at 3.35 am.

CAL told customers with confirmed tickets for travel from August 26-28, that people whose travel plans were affected by the storm can rebook for no charge, under certain conditions, subject to conditions. Any changes must be made through CAL call centres or ticket offices.