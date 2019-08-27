Bloody Bay fire victim gets help to rebuild

Vaness Quashie Wright, right, and frined Brendon Ford lost their apartment family home to a fire at Bloody Bay last Tuesday.

Fire victim Vaness Wright says she is happy with the support she has been getting since her apartment building was ravaged by fire last Tuesday in Bloody Bay.

Wright, along with her four tenants, managed to escaped unhurt from the blaze. Over 80 per cent of the building, valued at $1.3 million, was damaged. Acting Assistant Chief Fire Officer Ramdeo Boodoo told Newsday damage was estimated at $1.2 million. The cause of fire remains undetermined and investigations are continuing.

On Saturday, Wright said the National Self-Help Commission reached out to her. She said she was given a form to full out so that material for the reconstruction of her building could be provided.

“Haven’t got back report from fire as yet so I’ll have to hold on filling out the form until I get the document from fire,” she said.

She said she was grateful for the tangible aid to get her back on her feet.

“What they can give, I would be grateful. I felt good they came to see the damage and to check on me, other than the phone conversation. I’m grateful for any little help – it could be a bag of cement or block, I would be content and grateful. I am happy they reached out.”

Friends and family have also assisted in providing shelter for Wright and her tenants.

When the fire broke out, neighbours battled in vain to contain the fire. The building was already destroyed when fire service arrived.