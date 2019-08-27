Annoying ‘security rule’ at govt offices

THE EDITOR: I visited the Ministry of Legal Affairs last week and found the clerks to be courteous, pleasant and helpful (which is surprising for government offices). My transaction did not take long and I was pleased.

What however was irksome, insipid and unnecessary was the “security rule.” On the door there is a poster stating that no slippers, no short pants, no three-quarter pants and no tank tops are allowed.

This is an inane policy (because the security will not allow you into the offices if you are wearing any of these items). I had previously encountered this policy at the Ministry of Education and had to question the security officer about this rule as I was not allowed to enter the office because of my sleeveless blouse.

I had been at the Legal Affairs Ministry before, so although the temperature outside was 33 degrees Celsius, I put on a long-sleeve shirt and long pants. The constable told me to step aside as the corporal had to see me because my pants had a cut in it.

I asked the corporal what was wrong with my outfit. He said it was “inappropriate.” I asked why was it inappropriate? He said those were the rules. So I asked why was this rule in place and how are my clothes a security risk? He reiterated that those were the rules and I realised he was getting annoyed.

Of course I wanted to get in to conduct my business so I shut up, still wondering what my clothing has to do with me conducting my business in the office. He eventually allowed me inside and told the constable the cut was on the knee so it was acceptable. If it was on my thigh I would not have been allowed in.

I thanked him but pointed out that nowhere on the notice on the door was there anything about pants with cuts being inadmissible. I said he needed to add that.

I worked in the US for a while and in the summer people go to work in short pants and tank top. I was surprised when I saw that, but I could understand it all so well.

I have been trying for the longest while for someone to explain to me why one cannot conduct business at a government office in TT in rubber slippers, shorts and tank top? Why? What security breach is one violating? Would the clerks be frightened of my scrawny arms and make errors?

Now I am fed up. We have such a wonderful ministry building, great service and yet we are still so driven by colonial regulations. How can we be living in the tropics where temperatures reach over 36 degrees and to spend a few minutes in a government office one has to dress like it is autumn or winter in the US?

One has to walk in hot sun, sweating in long-sleeve tops and long pants because some vacuous person came up with the idea that it is inappropriate to conduct business in the tropics (Trinidad) with clothing suitable for tropical temperatures.

RITA LE BLANC

Mayaro