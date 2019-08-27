Akeem Stewart goes for Parapan Am discus gold

Akeem Stewart

AKEEM Stewart will go for gold this afternoon as he represents TT in the men's discus throw final at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The event begins at 4.24 pm TT time.

The Paralympic gold medallist will face US' Jeremy Campbell and Cuba's Gerdan Bernal Fonseca, who is no stranger to him as they faced each other at the 2015 staging of the Games.

Stewart won gold in the men's javelin throw and silver in men's discus throw at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He also won gold in both events at the 2015 Parapan Am Games in Toronto, Canada, to become TT's first-ever Parapan Am champion.