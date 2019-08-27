$350,000 fine for illegal use of drones

THE illegal use of unmanned aircraft systems, also known as drones, can result in a fine of up to $350,000.

The Ministry of National Security, is warning people attending the Independence Day parade that drones are strictly prohibited over “no fly zones.”

The parade is scheduled to take place from 7.30 am at the Queen's Park Savannah on Saturday.

The ministry added that this restriction is in keeping with the Civil Aviation Act and the Civil Aviation Authority Regulation 19, and can result in stiff penalties.

Anyone seeking to disrupt or endanger civil aviation or any public or private property, may have any or all approvals, authorisations or certificates, suspended or revoked. People can be also be imprisoned for five years.

The authority said, drones should not be operated in any open air function or over any mass public gathering, flown at a height greater than 121 metres or 400 feet above the ground.

Additionally it should not be operated in a manner that may endanger people or property and operated within five kilometres from any manned aircraft operations including the boundary of the Piarco and ANR Robinson airports.