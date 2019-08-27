$2.5m in ganja destroyed in San Souci

FILE PHOTO

An anti-crime exercise in San Souci on Thursday led to the destruction of a large amount of marijuana and the arrest of three men.

Police said members of the Area West, East and Central Task Forces of the Northern Division, assisted by the police Air Support Unit and the Special Investigations Unit, conducted an exercise in Monte Video, Sans Souci, between 3 am and 10 am.

They destroyed 2,500 fully-grown marijuana plants with an estimated value of $2.5 million.

Three men were held in relation to the possession of various quantities of marijuana.

A police exercise last Thursday night led to the arrest of five suspected illegal immigrants, a quantity of drugs and a pistol near a hotel in St Helena.

Police said Cumuto and San Raphael police and the K9 Unit went to the hotel, where they detained the foreigners and arrested another person for the possession of five grams of marijuana.

Police then went to an abandoned lot opposite and found a Beretta pistol and magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.