Unidentified body found on foreshore highway

Police are trying to identify the body of a man found on the Audrey Jeffers Highway this morning. He had a single gunshot wound to the head.

Someone called St James Police Station at around 4.15 am to say they had found a body.

Police found the body of a man of African descent with dreadlocks. He was wearing long brown pants and a black T-shirt.

More as this becomes available.