Temple in the Sea scores at Carifesta Story of Siewdass Sadhu brought to life

Sadhu (Kendell Jaggernauth), centre, is seen pleading with his community during one of the more intense scenes of Temple in the sea.

DO you know the story of Siewdass Sadhu and the temple in the sea? You might not.

You may not even know that the Temple in the Sea is an actual Hindu temple that stands at the end of a narrow causeway just off Waterloo, in Central Trinidad.

But on Thursday night, the story of the pious pundit and his struggle to build a temple to his god was dramatised in a play in front of a packed Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Kendell Jaggernauth played Sadhu, a pundit who spent decades trying to build a temple, but faced several difficulties from colonial officials, police and just plain jerks. He was supported by a cast of talented and engaging actors in telling the story of the temple and the man who built it with his bare hands.

The story centred on Sadhu’s struggle and how society and culture reacted to the indentured labourers brought here from India. Temple in the Sea took a dramatic and sometimes comical and satirical look at TT from the perspective of the indentured labourers, who faced prejudice and disdain from everyone, including the formerly enslaved, who were themselves still under the thumb of the colonials.

But most of all the story was about one man and his devotion to God, even as the people he was tasked with teaching and serving slowly became corrupted by a society that hated and feared them.

Sadhu, a simple pundit who served his community by teaching them to live in a way pleasing to God, first built the temple in Caroni plantations, on a part of the land that was inundated by swamp water and was of no use to the planters.

The colonial masters in turn kicked him off the land, destroyed the temple, threw him in jail for 14 days and slapped him with a 500 fine for his trouble.

That did not stop him from building the temple. After serving his time in jail he went back to building, but this time in the sea – at the end of a causeway.

While other Hindus were falling prey to the influences of outside communities, Sadhu would go to the sea with two pails and tools on a bicycle and work day and night until the temple was built. The temple had such an influence in the area that people of all cultures and creeds would visit. It eventually deteriorated, but the government restored it to the state it is in today.

Jaggernauth’s performance as Sadhu was well delivered, especially against Hubert Ramlal’s performance as Boss Sahib, the colonial antagonist who tore down the temple. But it was the three narrators, played Geneva Drepaulsingh, Sharda Maharajh and Chelsea Ramjit, who gave the most entertaining performances.

The three women guided the story along with their narration and played their characters convincingly, so much so that when they interacted with the crowd, they were treated with the care that most Trinis would use to treat with the elderly.

The three narrators were not the only ones who interacted with the crowd. Several characters would walk into the audience and pick a member to come on stage and participate in one of the scenes. One was when the colonial administration tore down the first temple, when the actors dressed like a tractor, in costumes designed by Rajendra Sahadeosingh, and a member of the audience was “hired” as the driver.

The stellar acting and costume design, combined with music played by Kiran Sankar, Abhijit Anchortassoo, Srishti Ramdass, Vandana Tulsie and Trevor Samaroo, created an ambience which transported the audience to the times in which Sadhu lived.

They play was part of the Carifesta XIV celebrations, which started on August 16, and ended yesterday.