Sprang out of hospital

Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall in a movie scene.

Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall is out of hospital.

Sprangalang had been hospitalised at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) since June after suffering seizures.

His wife, Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse, told Newsday in a phone interview that he was discharged two Thursdays ago (around August 15).

He still has to visit several clinics, among them physiotherapy and is taking a lot of medication, she said.

“Some have him feeling a little shaky, but he is talking, eating and trying to adapt to the changes of how his body is feeling,” Nurse said.

Nurse said doctors have advised Sprangalang to “go extremely slow.”

His clinic visits will tell him how his body is reacting to the various medications.

She added that with all of the drugs he is weak.

“He finds that a simple thing as walking from one side of the room to another takes a lot.”

Nurse said Sprangalang is now also on a special diet owing to renal (kidney) issues.

It was previously reported that WACK 90.1FM CEO Kenny Phillips was interested in doing something to support Sprangalang when he came out of hospital . Asked about that, Nurse said, Phillips was involved in Carifesta but was liaising with her “right through.”

Phillips, she added, intends to visit Sprangalang next week and “sit down with Dennis and talk about it.”