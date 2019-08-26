Shadow’s legacy honoured at Carifesta country night

The late Winston Bailey, the Shadow. PHOTO BY MARK LYNDERSAY

The musical legacy of Winston Bailey, aka Shadow, lives on through his children and grandchildren, according to the iconic calypsonian's son Sharlon Bailey, who gave a moving performance of Dingolay at Carifesta's country night in the Queen's Park Savannah's Grand Stand on Thursday night.

The performance, with instrumentals from the Holistic X musical academy, served as an introduction for the featured countries, St Kitts and Nevis and Haiti, later that evening.

Bailey, accompanied by his nine-year-old daughter Innesha, delivered an energetic and emotional performance for the sizeable crowd in the stands.

Speaking with Newsday afterwards, Bailey said he was grateful for the opportunity to showcase TT's talents and was happy with the quality of organisation and production from Carifesta.

He said while he did feel emotional performing one of his father's most popular songs, he did his best.

"I did feel a little way at the beginning, but I had to reach past that emotion and maintain my composure for the performance.

"This is actually the first time I performed onstage along with my daughter, who is also a member of Holistic X, and I know you all can look forward to much more duets in the future," the younger Bailey said.

Bailey's father died last October after a stroke.

During the show, the crowd was also treated to cover versions of songs from artistes like Ella Andall, Brother Resistance, SuperBlue and a pan performance of a composition by veteran pannist Len "Boogsie" Sharpe.