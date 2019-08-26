Scarborough family held with 17 kg of marijuana

Police found 17 kilos of marijuana at a house in Pump Hill, Scarborough on Thursday.

Police arrested a family of four, including two minors, after a large quantity of marijuana was found in their home.Newsday was told that around 6 pm on Thursday, the Tobago Divisional Task Force searched a house at Pump Mill, Scarborough, where they found and seized 17 kilos of marijuana. The marijuana was wrapped in plastic and separated into 21 packets.The family was taken to the Scarborough police station for questioning. The adults were charged and will appear before the Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Monday morning. The minors were handed over to the Child Protection Unit.

PC Ferguson is continuing investigations.