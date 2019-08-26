RBC opens new digital branch

Port of Spain Mayor Josel Martinez cuts the ribbon to the new digitally-enabled RBC Bank branch in Maraval last week. With him (from left to right) are Patrick Solomon, Central Bank TT; Jenelle Alexander-Ramkissoon, branch manager, RBC Maraval and Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, managing director, RBC TT. PHOTO BY MICHELLE A. ENG LEANG

RBC Bank last week relaunched it’s Maraval branch as a digitally-enabled branch. The conversion of this branch to the new digitally-friendly concept will be rolling out to other branches soon with the view of making banking easier.

The bank’s managing director for TT, Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, expressed the bank’s commitment to the customer experience, which must include convenience. She shared the bank’s vision of adopting innovation especially in the digital sphere.

“We wanted to create branches that provide a comfortable and convenient environment to focus on advice and solutions that support the complex banking needs of our clients. At the same time, we are committed to facilitating easy access and convenience for everyday transactions via our mobile app, our online banking tools and full-service ATMs.”

The branch now features a discovery zone which is equipped with tablets that allow customers to access their online banking features and do their transactions right there in the bank, without joining the line.

The branch’s team are on hand to walk customers through the various benefits of online banking, and to show just now much can be achieved without having to go into the branch.

The branch is also equipped with full-service ATMs that allow customers to complete most banking transactions, and the branch’s staff are also there to assist.

Camacho-Mohammed said, with customers now being able to access most banking transactions online, branches are now positioned to be a part of more complex customer interactions. “By empowering clients to manage their everyday banking in the way that best meets their needs, through full-service ATMs, a mobile app, an online banking platform or our specialised mobile sales teams, we create alternatives for how clients can interact with the bank.”

Camacho-Mohammed welcomed the guests who included Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and his wife; Patrick Solomon – acting inspector, financial institutions at Central Bank; Darryl White – CEO of RBC Financial Caribbean; and Richard Downie – regional operating officer, RBC Royal Bank TT.