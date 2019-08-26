Police suspect ‘zessin pills’ a factor in recent murders

File photo.

Police believe hard drugs may have triggered the violence that led to two recent murders.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, one officer said investigators believed the suspects in both incidents, both 19, may have been under the influence of a new brand of drugs entering the black market.

He said police noticed a new influx of drugs called "Zessin' pills" assuming growing popularity at parties and limes.

The drug, which is a mixture of cocaine and ecstasy, is sold wrapped in foil.

Police are urging the public to avoid using drugs of any kind while liming.

"They're crushing the ecstasy and the cocaine rocks and mixing them together. When you take that it sends you into a frame of mind where you really can't control yourself.

"There's another drug called 'Molly,' which is ecstasy, cocaine and another drug we haven't identified as yet.

"These drugs they are taking now are really damaging. We have even heard from interviews that there are people running naked through the streets. We are getting a lot of violence from youths and it's being linked to these new drugs."

Newsday understands members of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) have noticed similar behaviour to that of both suspects among frequent users of the drug.