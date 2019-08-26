PNM 'blessings' Callender says his party prominent in TT history

PNM Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender

As TT prepares to observe its 57th anniversary of Independence on Saturday, People's National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender has urged Tobagonians to capitalise on the opportunities that are being offered to them by the PNM.

"As a people, especially Tobagonians, let us grasp the opportunities that are made available to all of us to develop not only ourselves but this beautiful piece of paradise," he said on Wednesday at the PNM Tobago Council's monthly news conference in uptown Scarborough.

Callender said although TT is a relatively young, independent nation, citizens still take too many things for granted.

"This place I call paradise, we take so many things for granted but when reality steps in you will realise that we are blessed in this country.

"We are blessed with excellent leadership at all levels. All that is required is for us to work together as a people. As our motto says, 'Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve.' This country is great and we have a responsibility to make it greater not only for ourselves but for generations of citizens to come."

Callender said despite the country's challenges, citizens still have much to be proud. He named 1976 Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford, cricket icon Brian Lara, Miss Universe winners Janelle Penny Commissiong (1977) and Wendy Fitzwilliam (1998) and veteran entertainer Calypso Rose (McCartha Sandy-Lewis) as individuals who have excelled on the world stage.

The former Tobago West MP also acknowledged the PNM's role in taking the country from colonialism to Independence and Republican status.

"So, when the history of this country is written, there will always be a place of prominence for the People's National Movement and its contribution to nation-building."

Regarding party issues on the island, Callender reiterated the Tobago Council is preparing for three major elections, the last of which, the Tobago House of Assembly election, is being held in 2021.

He said the Tobago East and West constituencies have already held their annual general meetings as a forerunner to the Tobago Council's annual convention, which is due by mid-September.

Callender said this convention precedes the party's national convention, which is expected to be held by the end of October.

In the meantime, the Tobago Council continues its series of indoor meetings on Tuesday in John Dial.