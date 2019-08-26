PM expected home today

Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister is scheduled to return to TT on Monday from talks in Barbados, confirmed Allyson West, Minister of Public Administration and Minister in the Ministry of Finance. She had accompanied Dr Rowley to Barbados, along with Energy Minister Franklin Khan, where both countries signed an energy MOU.

“Most of the contingent came back. The Prime Minister is still there,” West told Newsday on Sunday.

Asked if the impending tropical storm could affect his return, she said, “I have not heard about any impact on his travel plans. According to his itinerary, he is due back on Monday.”

Newsday asked about her role on the Bajan visit. “I was there to witness the signing of the MOU, and some issues which may involve the Ministry of Finance.”

Asked if these were tax matters as that is her main role in that ministry, she replied, “Not directly at this point in time, but perhaps down the road.”

West said she was very heartened by the developing co-operation between TT and Barbados, and the wider impact of this on Caricom.

“I hope we can deepen the relationship and get involved in more collaboration.” On Sunday, the Caribbean Airlines website listed three commercial flights scheduled to arrive Monday from Barbados (6.55 am, 10.35 am and 8.20 pm respectively) and did not indicate any delays owing to the approaching tropical storm.