NGC celebrates SEA students

Students participating in a team-building painting activity.

The reaction of one participant in NGC’s recent celebration for students who sat the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam was one of sheer pride, jubilation and gratitude.

NGC takes the opportunity to celebrate the children of its employees as part of an annual celebration to mark their effort and success with both parent and student present.

This year, NGC said in a release, the students were hosted at the company’s employee centre, where they were treated for the entire day, engaging in sessions that seek to prepare them for transitioning to secondary school, bullying and peer pressure awareness. All these sessions were facilitated by Families in Action.

They also participated in a team-building painting activity. The resulting inspirational keepsake was intended to be a reminder to them of their immense potential. To close off the day the students were presented with the gift of a Kindle as they embarked on this new journey into secondary school life.

NGC sees development of the youth as a key aspect of TT’s future. This focus begins at “home” as itsemployees’ children are the first touchpoints with the nation’s youth. This annual SEA Recognition Programme also aids in employee engagement as it illustrates to employees that NGC takes an interest in their family life, and this milestone in the development of their children.

NGC said its conviction that it is easier to build strong children than to fix broken adults is a thread that infiltrates all of its youth programmes. It is one of the main reasons why it uses opportunities such as these to connect with young people at various stages of life.

Additional programmes include its NGC Vacation Intern Mentorship Programme, which seeks to provide relevant work experience to university students, as well as exposure to the softer side of working life. The interns are equipped with skills, knowledge and capabilities to ensure that they evolve into well-rounded individuals and future leaders. Its involvement in five police youth clubs (Laventille Road, Penal, Couva, La Brea and Mayaro), various steelbands and tassa bands, the NGC Children’s Bocas Lit Fest, the track and field activities of the NAAA, and NGC SanFest allow NGC a number of avenues to connect with the nation’s youth, it said.