Market vendor killed in Penal

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Around 2 am today, three men carrying guns robbed and killed market vendor Hemraj Sinanan, 50 at his home in Boodoo Trace, Penal.

Police reports say Sinanan was found on the floor of his bedroom. He had been shot in the head.

Reports say his wife was tied up and held at gunpoint in another room as bandits fought with Sinanan. Two of the men held Sinanan in one bedroom and forced him to tell them where the cash and valuables were in the house.

A bandit shot Sinanan in the head, and he died next to his bed.

They then left with $8,000 in cash, $15,000 in jewellery, two phones, and a laptop.

The wife was awakened by noises and saw a man with a gun standing over her. He bound her hands and feet with duct tape and tie straps.

After the bandits left, she crawled into the other room, where she found her husband dead.

She raised an alarm and neighbours came to help h and called the police.

Snr Supt Wayne Mohammed, ASP Ali Mohammed, Insp Corrie, and Ramesar responded.

Police said Sinanan and his wife lived alone and sold vegetables in the market.