Kidnapping witness killed, girlfriend shot

Stock photo

Homicide investigators are probing the death of a 35-year-old Tunapuna man after bandits shot and killed him at his home last night.

Police said Jahway Adams, was with his girlfriend at his Caura Road, home at around 10 pm when gunmen entered the home.

Gunmen also shot his girlfriend during the attack.

Tunapuna police went to the scene, along with homicide investigators, and a district medical officer who declared Adams dead.

Police took Adams' girlfriend to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.

Police said Adams was a witness in a kidnapping case.