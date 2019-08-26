Enill: ‘New era in energy’

Former energy minister Conrad Enill.

NEW National Gas Corporation (NGC) chairman Conrad Enill is confident about the company's future.

Enill expressed his confidence in a statement issued by NGC yesterday to welcome members of its new board of directors.

A former energy minister and minister in the ministry of finance, Enill assumed the chairmanship of NGC after Gerry Brooks resigned from that post on June 30.

He declared, "I am excited to work with this board as we marshal in a new era in energy in TT."

Enill also believed the new appointments to NGC's board have "already confirmed they have the qualities we need to drive progress on NGC's road to becoming a global player in energy."

The other members of the board are company president Mark Loquan, Kenneth Allum, Marcus Ganness, Sandra Fraser, Sean Balkissoon and Dan Russell Ethan Martineau.

During his ministerial tenure, Enill also served as a past governor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank and chairman of the G24 subgroup of the IMF. In the private sector, Enill's roles included Eastern Credit Union Group CEO and technical advisor to the renewable energy incubator project at the Arthur Lok Jack School of Business in Mt Hope.

Loquan has worked in the energy sector for the last 34 years and served in several substantive posts in the petrochemical sector. These included president of Trinidad Hydro Agri (now Yara Trinidad Ltd) in 2002. In 2009 and 2012, Loquan held senior management posts in Yara's operations in Angola and Australia respectively. He was appointed NGC president in September 2016.

Allum is a chemical engineer with 38 years' experience. He has served as vice-president marketing and refining in Petrotrin from 2008 to 2009. Allum was Petrotrin president from 2009 to 2012. Balkissoon began his career as a process engineeer at Trinidad Cement Ltd. He also served in senior posts at Yara and British Gas.

Ganness has had global training and office and offshore field assignments in upstream petroleum operations. He has been a lecturer at UWI since 2011, delivering undergraduate and postgraduate level courses in control systems and energy systems

Enill noted Fraser's experience in finance and energy and her role as senior advisor to TT at the executive directors of the World Bank Group in Washington DC for two years. He said Martineau's core competencies are in financial management. Martineau has held various portfolios at companies such as Unit Trust Corporation and Ansa Merchant Bank. Enill said through powerful and strategic leadership NGC and its group has become "fitter and leaner."

Enill thanked past and present board members for their role in enabling NGC to "tackle the challenge of maximising every opportunity and surmounting challenges while helping to boost our role along the energy value chain.

At a term-sheet signing ceremony between NGC and Shell at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Port of Spain in June, the Prime Minister and Energy Minister Franklin Khan said the NGC has a permanent place in the country's energy business model.