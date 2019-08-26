Des Vignes: THA about accountability

Assemblyman Kwesi Des Vignes

People's National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council PRO Kwesi Des Vignes says corruption has no place in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Addressing the PNM's monthly news conference on Wednesday in Scarborough, Des Vignes said the THA has been taking steps to ensure greater accountability and transparency in its operations.

"The Tobago House of Assembly has set up a central procurement unit and within each of the divisions, to add another layer of transparency in the way that the THA does business," he told reporters.

Des Vignes, who is also Secretary for Quarries, Infrastructure and the Environment, said this would eliminate corruption in the award of contracts for projects and other activities.

"So, no longer can people accuse a secretary of picking and choosing who should and shouldn't get a contract because it goes through a very stringent process, one that divorces the politician almost totally from the procurement process. And it means, then, that the transparency that we have been asking for for a very long time, we have already gone leaps and bounds in Tobago."

Des Vignes recalled when the procurement regulator visited Tobago late last year, "they were very impressed with what we are doing in Tobago."

He added audits were conducted recently in each of the divisions' procurement units to ensure procedures set out for the THA were being followed.

"To my knowledge the reports have all been positive so far. It means then that we are taking the hardline approach. We are saying that corruption has no place in the way we do business."

Alluding to Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles' recent statements about corruption, he added: "Corruption has no place in how we do business from the PNM level and we will do all that is necessary to ensure that it continues to stay that way.

"That is the way that we do business and it does not matter who or what. We cannot discriminate. Every top must sit on its own bottom and we will not be the type of organisation to uphold any individual who finds himself or herself on the wrong side of the law. It is that simple."

Des Vignes said people interested in holding office within the PNM must be of impeccable character.

He said: "We will never put forward a candidate, whether it is in an internal election for a party position, whether it is in a Tobago House of Assembly election, a local government or a national election, any candidate that is facing serious criminal charges."

Des Vignes said he dared the party's political opponents to say the same.

"The way that you govern out of office is a strong indication of the way you would run the affairs while you are in office."